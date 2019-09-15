Dengue cases continue to rise, administration on high alert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :In an alarming development, dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 5552 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city this year,out of which 493 cases were probable while 1462 results were tested positive.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Sunday informed that presently 485 dengue patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals out of which 334 having positive results.

He said that September is crucial for dengue spread therefore all departments must remain fully alert to cope with any situation,adding Rawalpindi is a sensitive area regarding spread of dengue.

The DHO said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in the areas from where patients are being reported while anti dengue spray is also being carried out.

Zeeshan advised the residents to use of mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner,Saima Younas after continuously increasing in the number of dengue patients directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of waste in the rural areas of the district.

She said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where from larvae has been detected during current checking .

The ADC directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients ; besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality.

Saima called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.