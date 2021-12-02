Dengue cases continuously declining; CEO Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Wednesday said that dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the City during the last week due to a continuing decline in temperature.

The CEO informed APP that around seven patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the City last Friday, seven on November 28, six on November 29, while before last week, the number of daily patients were 20 to 30 and in the previous two months 70 to 80 daily.

She said that as many as five new dengue positive cases arrived at the City allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, adding Benazir Bhutto Hospital and HFH had registered two cases each while one patient was registered with District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

"Presently, 11 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which six are positive, four positive out of five in BBH, and four confirmed cases out of the total seven admitted in DHQ hospital," she added.

Dr Faiza expressed the hope that the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turned more relaxed in the next week, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite./395