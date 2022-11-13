UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Continuously Reducing In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dengue cases continuously reducing in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Due to decreasing temperatures, dengue fever cases have registered a sharp reduction in the district during the last week.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP that since last week, on daily basis, around 20 to 30 cases had been brought to the district's health facilities, while earlier, the number of daily patients was 60 to 80.

"This year, around 4,599 dengue cases were brought to the district's health facilities while the number of cases was 2,183 in 2021,16 in 2020, and 6,161 in 2019 during the period," he added.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad said that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 35,076 houses last day and found dengue larvae at 188 homes.

Similarly, he informed that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,425 spots and detected larvae at 16 places.

The health official added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,036 FIRs, sealed 680 premises, issued Challans to 7,868, notices to 14,312, and a fine of Rs 10,744,118 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turned more relaxed, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Fine January 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.