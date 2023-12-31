Dengue cases decline as temperature dips in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In a positive turn of events, a recent drop in the temperature across Punjab has led to a significant decrease in dengue cases with just three cases on Sunday.

Health Department data released today indicates a total of 15,185 confirmed cases reported across 36 districts in Punjab throughout the year 2023. The city-wise breakdown reveals that Lahore remains the most affected, with 7,029 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,591, Multan with 1,464, and Faisalabad with 918 cases.

However, in the last 24 hours, Lahore reported only two cases, while Faisalabad reported one.

Ali Jaan Khan, Secretary of Health Punjab, issued a heartfelt plea to citizens, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue. He urged cooperation with health department teams actively working to combat the outbreak.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wanting to lodge complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.