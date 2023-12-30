Open Menu

Dengue Cases Decline As Temperature Drops In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Dengue cases decline as temperature drops in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) In a positive turn, the recent drop in temperatures in Punjab has coincided with a decrease in dengue virus cases across the province.

However, concerns linger as Lahore continues to bear the brunt of the outbreak, reporting 7,027 confirmed cases. The latest data from the Health Department discloses a total of 15,182 dengue cases spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Despite the overall decline, Lahore, witnessing an additional 6 cases, remains a hotspot. Sialkot and Chakwal reported one case each in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 25 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 8 of them located in Lahore district hospitals.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure. He stressed the importance of cooperation with health department teams actively working to curb the Dengue outbreak.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline (1033) is available through the health department. The secretary emphasized the need for vigilance and proactive measures to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

