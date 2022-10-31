Dengue cases decline due to weather change

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last two days due a change in the weather.

He said that around 38 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city last Saturday and 26 on October 30, while earlier the number patients was 60 to 80 per day.

"This year, around 4,285 dengue cases were in the health facilities of the district while the number of cases was 1,660 in 2021,16 in 2020, and 5,652 in 2019 ," he added.

Dr. Sajjad said that around 26 more dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours, including eight from Potohar town urban area, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Chaklala Cantonment, and one from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and Potohar rural.

Dr. Sajjad added that 120 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 46 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 44 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), and 30 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 85 tested positives, with 60 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,983 FIRs, sealed 668 premises, issued Challans to 7,784, notices to 13,115, and a fine of Rs 9,441,116 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr. Sajjad expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turns cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.