UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Decreased In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Dengue cases decreased in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The number of dengue cases decreasing gradually in the province due to the start of winter season as the Health department on Saturday recorded 78 cases while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,926 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 41 people died of the virus and 709 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has reported 43 cases of dengue in Lahore, 13 in Multan, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Chakwal, 4 in Kasur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Narowal, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 1 in Khanewal and 1 in Pakppatan.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad working under the P&SHD has killed dengue larvae at 1899 places in the province during continuous daily surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 468,251 indoorand 117,942 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dengue Punjab Died Kasur Jhang Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib From

Recent Stories

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

58 minutes ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.