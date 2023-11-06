Dengue cases decreases with changing weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that dengue fever cases had decreased as only four cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

He said that around five to 15 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 15 days while earlier in September the number of patients was 50 to 60 per day.

"This year, around 2,431 cases were brought to the district health facilities while the number of cases was 1,972 in 2021 and 4,488 in 2022 ," he added.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered seven FIRs, issued tickets to five and a fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed on violations of anti-dengue during the last 24 hours.

He expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.