Dengue cases expected to decline in November, PMD warns of critical next two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday revealed that dengue fever cases are likely to decrease in November, attributing this trend to current meteorological conditions, anticipated future seasonal outlook and trends of atmospheric variables.

However, the officials have cautioned that the next two weeks are critical, as ongoing atmospheric factors continue to create a favorable environment for the spread of the virus.

In view of this situation, the PMD has urged all stakeholders, including national health agencies and dengue control centers, to implement preemptive measures to mitigate the impact of the disease.

The department stressed the importance of staying updated on the latest information and guidelines available on their official website: http://www.pmd.gov.pk.

Health experts have also advised the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding, especially during this crucial period. The PMD's insights highlight the importance of collective action in managing and controlling the dengue outbreak effectively.