Open Menu

Dengue Cases Expected To Decline In November, PMD Warns Of Critical Next Two Weeks

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dengue cases expected to decline in November, PMD warns of critical next two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday revealed that dengue fever cases are likely to decrease in November, attributing this trend to current meteorological conditions, anticipated future seasonal outlook and trends of atmospheric variables.

However, the officials have cautioned that the next two weeks are critical, as ongoing atmospheric factors continue to create a favorable environment for the spread of the virus.

In view of this situation, the PMD has urged all stakeholders, including national health agencies and dengue control centers, to implement preemptive measures to mitigate the impact of the disease.

The department stressed the importance of staying updated on the latest information and guidelines available on their official website: http://www.pmd.gov.pk.

Health experts have also advised the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding, especially during this crucial period. The PMD's insights highlight the importance of collective action in managing and controlling the dengue outbreak effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue November All

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

26 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

29 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

31 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan