Dengue Cases In KP Soar To 6146

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6146 with 98 new cases reported here on Friday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province with total of 2440 cases until now as 33 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, number of dengue-afflicted people in Swat soared to 500 after 18 new cases .

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.

