Dengue cases in KP soar to 6350

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6350 with 82 new cases reported here on Tuesday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province with total of 2440 cases until now as 33 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, number of dengue-afflicted people in Swat soared to 521 after 21 new cases, Peshawar 2482, 8 new cases, Swabi 441, 21 new and Kohat 340 cases, 16 new.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.

