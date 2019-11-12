Dengue cases in KP swell to 6917 with 37 new cases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have soared to 6917 with 37 new cases reported here on Tuesday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province with total of 2627 cases until now as six new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.