Dengue Cases Increase In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Dengue cases increase in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The number of dengue patients is steadily increasing in Peshawar, with Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) reporting a surge in suspected cases.

In the past few days, over 100 patients underwent the NS1 test for dengue virus at HMC's OPD, with 29 confirmed cases.

Currently, 28 patients are receiving home treatment, while two patients were admitted to the hospital. One patient has recovered and been discharged.

To combat the spread of dengue, HMC has established a separate isolation ward and initiated fumigation in hospital wards, OPDs, Accident & Emergency Department, waiting areas, and grounds.

