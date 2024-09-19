Dengue Cases Increase In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The number of dengue patients is steadily increasing in Peshawar, with Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) reporting a surge in suspected cases.
In the past few days, over 100 patients underwent the NS1 test for dengue virus at HMC's OPD, with 29 confirmed cases.
Currently, 28 patients are receiving home treatment, while two patients were admitted to the hospital. One patient has recovered and been discharged.
To combat the spread of dengue, HMC has established a separate isolation ward and initiated fumigation in hospital wards, OPDs, Accident & Emergency Department, waiting areas, and grounds.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESSI celebrates World Patient Safety Day 2024 in collaboration with ILO, HSA2 minutes ago
-
BZU observes World Agronomist Day2 minutes ago
-
Minister assures prompt solution to problems of hospital’s House Officers11 minutes ago
-
12 passenger vehicles impounded for overcharging11 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts int’l conference on endangered languages22 minutes ago
-
3,669 students to appear in MDCAT in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
57 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab42 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health briefed on the Sehat Card Program52 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students52 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority continues operations in DIKhan52 minutes ago
-
Romina advocates China's governance model as best example in world1 hour ago
-
ICT exports surge by 30% in first two months of FY 2024-251 hour ago