Dengue Cases Increases In KP; Health Deptt For Precautionary Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dengue cases increases in KP; Health deptt for precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wrote a letter to all district administrations warning of an upward trend in dengue cases in different districts of the province during the last 24 hours and advised vigorous precautionary measures to curb the spread.

According to a report from the health department, during the last 24 hours, the number of dengue-infected cases had reached 97 with maximum of 25 cases reported from Peshawar.

Similarly, 19 cases were reported from Swabi, Mardan 13, Chitral Lower seven, Bajaur and Kohat six each, Batagram four, Nowshera three, DI Khan three, Abbottabad, Dir Lower and Khyber two each and one each from Hangu, Torghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

