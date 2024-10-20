Dengue Cases Keep Rising Despite ICT Admin’s Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Dengue cases continue to rise in the Federal Capital, despite the ongoing efforts by the district administration to control the outbreak.
Hospital sources reported that 20 patients have been admitted to Polyclinic Hospital, 25 to CDA Hospital and 72 to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Quaid-e-Azam Hospital has taken in 63 patients, while 12 are currently receiving treatment at Federal General Hospital.
As of last week, Rawalpindi reported a total of 3,220 dengue cases, while Islamabad recorded 2,276 cases while, the authorities have also found 1,143 positive dengue larvae samples across various parts of the city, indicating the persistence of the disease.
In response, the district administration has ramped up fumigation operations across the city to prevent the further spread of dengue. Areas such as Dhok Hydari, Koral, and Sarai Kharboza have already been fumigated, while fogging efforts are continuing in Tarlai, Mehrban Town, E-11, and Dhok Abbasi.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has instructed the fumigation teams to ensure no area is left out. He urged citizens to report if their neighbourhoods are missed so that complete coverage can be achieved. DC Memon also encouraged residents to cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to curb the dengue outbreak.
Alongside fumigation, the administration is focusing on ensuring effective treatment for dengue patients. Special wards have been set up in hospitals across the city, and the situation is being closely monitored.
Furthermore, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East, Mehreen Baloch, visited several hospitals to check on the facilities provided for dengue patients, ensuring the availability of beds and other necessary services.
The district administration remains committed to tackling the dengue crisis and protecting citizens, with continuous efforts being made to manage both the prevention and treatment of the disease.
