Dengue Cases Mounts To 1255 As 84 New Patients Reported In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) During the last 24 hours, 84 more confirmed dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi making a total of 1255 patients in the current year so far.

According to the data released by the District Health Department on Monday, 174 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Dengue fatalities remain 5, however seriously affected patients are being paid special attention in the hospitals.

Report shows highest 47 patients were reported from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas, 14 and 3 from Rawalpindi's and Chaklala Cantt board areas respectively and 13 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation localities during the last 24 hours.

The report further reveals a lot of punitive actions against larva detection and dengue SOPs violations. Since Jan. 2024, the health authority has imposed fines of Rs.16,839,000.0 on dengue SOPs violations.

