Dengue Cases Mounts To 189 As 18 New Patients Reported In Last 25 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dengue cases mounts to 189 as 18 new patients reported in last 25 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) During the last 24 hours, 18 more confirmed dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi making a total of 189 patients in the current year so far.

According to the data released by the District Health Department on Tuesday, two Congo virus patients have also been reported this year to date.

The report shows that 9 patients alone out of 18 new cases were from Pothohar Town.

On the other hand, CM Punjab's mobile Health Unit (MHU) is also continuously conducting field visits to provide different medical investigation tests including pathological and imaging (X-rays, etc). During the last 24 hours, MUH has provided medical test facilities to 186 patients in Sara e Kala, and 132 patients in Tret areas.

