Dengue cases on rise in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Dengue cases are on the rise in the Federal capital, as the figure of confirmed dengue patients has reached 2,586 so far in this season.

"Dengue strikes the federal capital seasonally and several measures have been taken to contain the disease," said Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Khalid Masood.

Commenting on the current dengue situation at PIMS, he said that a total of 73 dengue patients have been admitted to PIMS while 13 dengue patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital. He added around 10 patients are discharged daily on improving their condition.

"On a daily basis, dengue cases are being admitted to PIMS from Rawalpindi that resulted in increasing the burden on the PIMS administration." He added, "However, we are providing all possible medical care to all patients." He said that as the number of cases is continuously increasing, the PIMS hospital has decided to allocate three more wards for dengue patients, and for this purpose 120 beds are being arranged to handle the burden of dengue patients on PIMS, he added.

He asked the people to take extra care during this high-risk dengue season, particularly at the time of sunrise and sunset as the dengue mosquitoes are more active during these hours.

Moreover, people should wear full sleeve clothes and they should be careful while walking in the morning and evening, he added.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of dengue cases increasing constantly, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel directed the health officials to look up the matter of the increasing number of dengue patients and prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard.

He also directed the Drug Regular Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Islamabad team to take action against those laboratories which are charging high rates of dengue tests in the federal capital and take action against those pharmacies which are involved in the storage of Paracetamol.

He also asked the civic bodies to undertake frequent fogging in vulnerable areas. He appealed to the citizens to adhere to the directions to check stagnant water and directed the health staff to ensure observe the SOPs to avoid from the disease.

He said that information, education and communication activities have been planned in which health workers will visit vulnerable areas to create awareness about checking stagnant water, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

