Dengue Cases On Rise In Karachi

Published September 05, 2022

Dengue cases on rise in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Health officials fear an imminent dengue outbreak as new dengue cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking total number of dengue cases to 257 in the provincial metropolis so far in the ongoing month.

According to Sindh Health Department, a total of 257 dengue cases have been reported in the province amid water from heavy floods and rainfall is stagnating throughout the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

