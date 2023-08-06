Dengue cases reach 50;694 FIRs registered for violating SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Administration had registered around 694 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

According to details, the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 166 premises, issued Challans to 344, and a fine of Rs 11,49,500 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

He informed that as many as 50 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the district health authority had lodged 56 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Director Health Dr Ansar Ishaq said that the recent rains had increased the spread of dengue fever and mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled instantly.

He said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.