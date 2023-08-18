Dengue cases reach to 83 in district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 83 cases while the district health authority(DHA) had lodged 67 FIRs and sealed nine premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 22 and imposed a fine of Rs 199,500 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

He informed that 37 FIRs had been registered in the Potohar Town area.

Presently, the health officer informed that seven patients were admitted to different health facilities in the district.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue cases were being reported across the district while the health authority along with allied departments was making efforts to control the spread of the lethal disease.

He said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it could cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly.