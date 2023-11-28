Open Menu

Dengue Cases Reduce With Shifting Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dengue cases reduce with shifting weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that dengue fever cases had reduced abruptly as only one case was reported in the district during the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation area.

He said that around 10 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last week while earlier in October the number of patients was 10 to 20 and in September 50 to 60 per day.

"This year, around 2,673 cases were brought to the district health facilities while the number of cases was 2,471 in 2021 and 4,753 in 2022," he added.

The health official said that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue mosquito.

