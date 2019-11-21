UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases Reduced Due To Departmental Efforts: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of cabinet committee was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday which reviewed different health issues particularly tackling of dengue.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Officers of police, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries, WASA, LDA, Labour, Transport, Special Branch, DHA, LESCO, PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, food, Cooperatives, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other departments were present on this occasion.

Matters regarding measures taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign being carried out throughout the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Health Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the Minister in detail about the steps being taken in this regard.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the meeting said the government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue.

She said that officers and district administration should remain alert for the eradication of dengue.

She said that ratio of dengue cases had substantially reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.

The minister directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. Dengue patients were being looked after properly in the government hospitals of Punjab, she added.

She said that departmental action would be taken against the officers who provided false facts and figures about dengue.

Dr Yasmin said that people would also have to play their due role for coping with dengue epidemic. She said that awareness campaign should be launched in a comprehensive manner to cope with dengue disease.

She said that action had been taken against more than 300 people in a week for violating dengue SOPs.

Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said the Health Department Punjab had controlled the dengue at large extent by taking prompt and effective measures.

AP P/mnb/zqr

