Dengue cases register 40pc decline in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The dengue preventive measures of the provincial government have started bearing fruits and resulted in a 40 percent decline in dengue cases in the province during the current week as compared to last week.

These statistics were presented during a high-level meeting held here in the Civil Secretariat with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz in chair on Monday. All divisional commissioners, administrative secretaries and higher authorities of the Health Department attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary directed further acceleration of the pace of dengue preventive activities and adoption of a durable strategy for mosquito eradication spray and awareness campaign at local level.

Updating the Chief Secretary regarding the dengue situation, it was told that dengue cases have registered a 40 percent decline as compared to last week while the affected persons are being provided with the best medical facilities.

The meeting was told that the number of dengue cases this year is higher in Peshawar and Nowshera as compared to other districts while in some districts the pandemic is under complete control.