UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Register 40pc Decline In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:55 PM

Dengue cases register 40pc decline in KP

The dengue preventive measures of the provincial government have started bearing fruits and resulted in a 40 percent decline in dengue cases in the province during the current week as compared to last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The dengue preventive measures of the provincial government have started bearing fruits and resulted in a 40 percent decline in dengue cases in the province during the current week as compared to last week.

These statistics were presented during a high-level meeting held here in the Civil Secretariat with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz in chair on Monday. All divisional commissioners, administrative secretaries and higher authorities of the Health Department attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary directed further acceleration of the pace of dengue preventive activities and adoption of a durable strategy for mosquito eradication spray and awareness campaign at local level.

Updating the Chief Secretary regarding the dengue situation, it was told that dengue cases have registered a 40 percent decline as compared to last week while the affected persons are being provided with the best medical facilities.

The meeting was told that the number of dengue cases this year is higher in Peshawar and Nowshera as compared to other districts while in some districts the pandemic is under complete control.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Nowshera All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

2 minutes ago
 US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

2 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Agrees on All Work ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Agrees on All Working Mechanisms - Opposition He ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, UK agree on new action plan to drive sustaina ..

UAE, UK agree on new action plan to drive sustainable development, boost economi ..

27 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar condemns blast incident

Usman Buzdar condemns blast incident

2 minutes ago
 Swabi, Dera police arrange Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW ..

Swabi, Dera police arrange Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.