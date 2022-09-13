Dengue cases rises in capital: DHO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 75 cases of dengue fever were registered in Federal capital during last 24 hours said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia on Tuesday.

He said while talking to a private news channel,the resident of Tarlai last his breathe during this morning as three people were die during last five days .

Dr Zia said this fever is not transfer human to human the specific virus 'Aegyptyi' is exists in dengue fever.

ZKZ-SHZ