Dengue cases rising in twin cities, health experts urge precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Health authorities on Wednesday have warned of a surge in dengue cases in Rawalpindi, with experts linking the rise to stagnant rainwater and poor sanitation conditions following recent monsoon showers.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Hafiz Jawad Zahid, a senior physician, said dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“The recent rains and water accumulation in streets, drains and open containers have created breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which is why cases surface in this season,” he explained.

He noted that dengue has several variants including dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, and dengue shock syndrome with symptoms ranging from high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, skin rashes, and in complicated cases, bleeding.

Dr. Zahid ruled out a direct link between floods and dengue but said that stagnant water left after heavy rains or poor drainage is the major cause of the outbreak.

He advised people to cover water containers, use mosquito repellents, wear full-sleeved clothing, and ensure regular fumigation around homes. They also urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms appear.