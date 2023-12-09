Open Menu

Dengue Cases See Reduced In Punjab, 42 New Instances Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Dengue cases see reduced in Punjab, 42 new instances reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a positive development, Punjab has witnessed a decline in dengue cases, reporting 42 new instances here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the latest health department data reveals a total of 14,763 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore leading 6,782 cases, Rawalpindi with 2,649, Gujranwala with 1,563, Multan with 1,417, and Faisalabad with 883 cases.

Lahore, with an additional 26 cases, Rawalpindi with one, Gujranwala with four, Multan with four,meanwhile, Pakpattan and Jehlum each reported one case of dengue within 24 hours, spokesperson added.

Currently, 51 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 28 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

For those in need of Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

13 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

13 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

13 hours ago
Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

13 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

13 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

14 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

14 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

14 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan