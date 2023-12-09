Dengue cases see reduced in Punjab, 42 new instances reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a positive development, Punjab has witnessed a decline in dengue cases, reporting 42 new instances here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the latest health department data reveals a total of 14,763 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore leading 6,782 cases, Rawalpindi with 2,649, Gujranwala with 1,563, Multan with 1,417, and Faisalabad with 883 cases.

Lahore, with an additional 26 cases, Rawalpindi with one, Gujranwala with four, Multan with four,meanwhile, Pakpattan and Jehlum each reported one case of dengue within 24 hours, spokesperson added.

Currently, 51 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 28 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

For those in need of Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.