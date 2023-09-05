Open Menu

Dengue Cases Significantly Declines In 2023: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dengue cases significantly declines in 2023: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday said that the dengue cases were significantly controlled and declined in 2023 as compared to 2022.

In its report issued here, the spokesman of the Health Department said that due to pragmatic measures coupled with awareness drives across the province a total of 97 cases were reported until August 2023, while in 2022, a total of 1838 cases were reported in eight months.

In August 2022, 1611 cases of dengue were reported, while in August 2023, it was only 51, the spokesperson said, adding that last July 118 cases were reported against five in July 2023.

Similarly, in June 2022, the number of dengue cases was 40 against 12 in June 2023.

52 cases were reported in May 2022, against 12 cases in May this year.

He said that in last April and March, a total of 14 and three cases were reported respectively while this year the number of cases remained at four and three.

There were no dengue cases in January and February 2022, but in 2023, eight and two cases were reported, respectively.

The spokesman said that a considerable decline in dengue cases during the current year was an example of the best performance of the health and other departments.

Advisor to the KP CM on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, appreciated the secretary, DG Health, and their teams for the achievement.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue January February March April May June July August Best

Recent Stories

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

1 hour ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

2 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

13 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan