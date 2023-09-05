Dengue cases significantly declines in 2023: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday said that the dengue cases were significantly controlled and declined in 2023 as compared to 2022.

In its report issued here, the spokesman of the Health Department said that due to pragmatic measures coupled with awareness drives across the province a total of 97 cases were reported until August 2023, while in 2022, a total of 1838 cases were reported in eight months.

In August 2022, 1611 cases of dengue were reported, while in August 2023, it was only 51, the spokesperson said, adding that last July 118 cases were reported against five in July 2023.

Similarly, in June 2022, the number of dengue cases was 40 against 12 in June 2023.

52 cases were reported in May 2022, against 12 cases in May this year.

He said that in last April and March, a total of 14 and three cases were reported respectively while this year the number of cases remained at four and three.

There were no dengue cases in January and February 2022, but in 2023, eight and two cases were reported, respectively.

The spokesman said that a considerable decline in dengue cases during the current year was an example of the best performance of the health and other departments.

Advisor to the KP CM on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, appreciated the secretary, DG Health, and their teams for the achievement.