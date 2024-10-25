Dengue Cases Spike: Over 6500 Cases Report In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations are working together to tackle the spread of dengue as cases surge across the twin cities.
The spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that the officials have ramped up control measures to curb the mosquito-borne disease.
In a recent meeting led by Islamabad Chief Commissioner, senior officials including Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Rawalpindi’s DC reviewed the current dengue situation in the twin cities.
While, health department officials also joined to discuss coordinated efforts to manage the increasing cases.
According to the briefing, Rawalpindi reported 3,912 dengue cases this season, while Islamabad recorded 2,714. In the past 24 hours alone, 64 new cases emerged in Islamabad, underscoring the urgent need for stronger control measures.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted that daily fumigation efforts are ongoing throughout the capital.
The administration is also cracking down on potential mosquito breeding sites, the DC said and confirming that strict measures are in place.
Over the last week, the district administration made 56 arrests and registered 19 cases against individuals violating dengue prevention guidelines, he added.
Awareness campaigns are active in both cities to inform the public about dengue prevention methods. The campaign includes collaborations with local educational institutions to reach broader audiences and encourage preventive practices.
During the meeting, officials decided to intensify the anti-dengue campaign and increase inspections in areas along the city borders through joint teams.
The plan also calls for expanding the awareness drive to reinforce preventive measures against dengue across the cities.
APP/tsw/usz
