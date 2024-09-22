Open Menu

Dengue Cases Surge Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Dengue cases are on the rise in Punjab as 86 new cases were reported

from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Majority of these cases, 74 in total, were reported in Rawalpindi, while

Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Mianwali each recorded two cases.

One case each was identified in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Sahiwal.

According to health department sources, the total number of dengue

cases was swelled to 1,044 after 377 new cases were reported in Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department

said that hospitals were fully equipped with necessary medicines and

treatments to combat the virus.

In response to the spike in cases, the Health Department has issued an

advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent

the breeding of mosquitoes. They called for public cooperation with health

teams actively working to control the outbreak.

A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for those seeking treatment

or information, or to register complaints related to dengue. Health department

officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to curb

the spread across Punjab.

