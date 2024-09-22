Dengue Cases Surge Across Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Dengue cases are on the rise in Punjab as 86 new cases were reported
from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.
Majority of these cases, 74 in total, were reported in Rawalpindi, while
Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Mianwali each recorded two cases.
One case each was identified in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Sahiwal.
According to health department sources, the total number of dengue
cases was swelled to 1,044 after 377 new cases were reported in Punjab.
A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department
said that hospitals were fully equipped with necessary medicines and
treatments to combat the virus.
In response to the spike in cases, the Health Department has issued an
advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent
the breeding of mosquitoes. They called for public cooperation with health
teams actively working to control the outbreak.
A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for those seeking treatment
or information, or to register complaints related to dengue. Health department
officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to curb
the spread across Punjab.
