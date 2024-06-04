Open Menu

Dengue Cases Surge In Country With 2,795 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dengue cases surge in country with 2,795 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) There has been a significant increase in dengue cases, with 2,795 fresh cases reported in the past week across the country.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) the surge in cases is attributed to the rising temperatures in the country, a private news channel on Tuesday said.

Balochistan has been the most affected province, with 1,728 dengue cases reported in the past week.

Punjab follows closely with 916 cases, while Sindh reported 116 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logged 34 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported a single case. No cases were reported in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Dengue virus, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has been spreading rapidly around the world in recent years. The virus is primarily transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing ..

Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case

6 minutes ago
 Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday ..

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

33 minutes ago
 Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

2 hours ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

2 hours ago
realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

18 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan