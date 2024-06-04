Dengue cases surge in country with 2,795 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) There has been a significant increase in dengue cases, with 2,795 fresh cases reported in the past week across the country.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) the surge in cases is attributed to the rising temperatures in the country, a private news channel on Tuesday said.

Balochistan has been the most affected province, with 1,728 dengue cases reported in the past week.

Punjab follows closely with 916 cases, while Sindh reported 116 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logged 34 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported a single case. No cases were reported in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Dengue virus, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has been spreading rapidly around the world in recent years. The virus is primarily transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.