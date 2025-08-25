Dengue Cases Surge In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The spread of dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached an alarming level as the Health Department confirmed that the number of active cases has risen to 90 while 82 new patients were reported during the last 24 hours.
According to the latest data issued by the Health Department, a total of 398 people have so far been infected with dengue in the province out of which 308 have completely recovered. Charsadda remains the most affected district where 73 active cases have been reported making it the hotspot of dengue spread in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Other districts have also reported cases including Abbottabad with 2 active patients, Haripur 1, Nowshera and Mansehra 3 each, Lakki Marwat 2, Mardan and Peshawar 1 each, Swabi 3 and Tank 1 case.
The Health Department has advised the public to strictly follow precautionary measures, ensure cleanliness, eliminate stagnant water and use mosquito nets and repellents to prevent the spread of dengue. Citizens have also been urged to immediately approach the nearest hospital in case of any suspected symptoms.
