Dengue cases surge in KP as 141 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A notable surge has been witnessed in dengue cases across the province including in provincial metropolis as according to the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, 141 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

With 141 new cases, the tally of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 511, the Health Department report said, adding that the number of total so far reported cases was 1222 in the province.

Till date, it said 709 dengue patients have recovered while only 34 were under treatment at various hospitals.

About the district-wise numbers of dengue cases, the report said that from Peshawar, 373 cases were reported while from Abbottabad, 139, from Hangu 115, from Mansehra 104, from Nowshera 100 cases, from Charsadda 59 cases and from Kohat 49 cases such cases were reported.

Likewise, from Haripur district 36 cases were reported while from Bannu 25, from Mardan 36, from Bajaur 25 and from Swabi district 36 dengue fever cases were reported.

The dengue fever has caused two deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till date, the report said.

