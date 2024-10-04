Open Menu

Dengue Cases Surge In KP As 141 New Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dengue cases surge in KP as 141 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A notable surge has been witnessed in dengue cases across the province including in provincial metropolis as according to the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, 141 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

With 141 new cases, the tally of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 511, the Health Department report said, adding that the number of total so far reported cases was 1222 in the province.

Till date, it said 709 dengue patients have recovered while only 34 were under treatment at various hospitals.

About the district-wise numbers of dengue cases, the report said that from Peshawar, 373 cases were reported while from Abbottabad, 139, from Hangu 115, from Mansehra 104, from Nowshera 100 cases, from Charsadda 59 cases and from Kohat 49 cases such cases were reported.

Likewise, from Haripur district 36 cases were reported while from Bannu 25, from Mardan 36, from Bajaur 25 and from Swabi district 36 dengue fever cases were reported.

The dengue fever has caused two deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till date, the report said.

However, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar have witnessed a surge in cases of dengue fever as 141 more such cases were reported.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Abbottabad Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Swabi From

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

9 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

13 minutes ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

46 minutes ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

46 minutes ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

16 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

16 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

16 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan