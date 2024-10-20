Open Menu

Dengue Cases Surge With 97 New Infections Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Punjab continues to face a rise in Dengue cases as the Health Department reported 97 new infections on Sunday. Rawalpindi remains the epicenter, accounting for 84 of the new cases, while Lahore and Sialkot each recorded 3. Other districts like Attock and Chakwal reported 2 cases each, with one case each in Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Bahawalnagar.

Over the last week, a total of 826 new cases were identified, raising the cumulative count for 2024 to 4,217 in the province.

The health authorities reassured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with medicine and necessary resources to manage the outbreak.

In an effort to curb the virus, the department urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

Officials also called for public cooperation with ongoing efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further. For assistance or to file Dengue-related complaints, the Health Department has set up a toll-free helpline at 1033. The department stressed the need for continuous vigilance as the province battles the ongoing outbreak.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Water Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Attock Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

14 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

14 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

15 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

15 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

15 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan