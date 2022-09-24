UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Surging In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Dengue cases surging in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The cases of dengue virus surging as 226 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, a total of 4537 cases of dengue virus have so far been reported during the current year while 8 people died of dengue virus and 1086 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 59 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 107 in Lahore, 24 in Gujranwala, 05 in Multan, 02 in Sialkot, 03 in Faisalabad, 02 in Jhelum, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Mianwali, 01 in Lodhran, 01 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Bahawalnagar, 02 in Kasur, 02 in Khanewal, 03 in Okara, 02 in Hafizabad, 02 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 03 in Sahiwal, 01 in Chiniot and 03 cases in Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2443 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 460,529 indoor and 122,671 outdoor places to detect larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean anddry to protect themselves from dengue.

