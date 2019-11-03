UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases Witness Decrease

Sun 03rd November 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last four days, said Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Muincipal Corporation Dr Zeeshan Ahmed here Sunday.

The Incharge said that around 50 to 60 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during last four days while earlier the number of daily patients were 150 to 190, he informed.

He expressed hope that in the coming days, dengue fever patients would witness a further decrease as weather condition is changing.

He advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it is suitable time for mosquito bite.

