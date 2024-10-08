Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 2143

One more patient died on Tuesday in Rawalpindi as dengue fever is continuously increasing as total dengue patients recorded till date are 2143 since January 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) One more patient died on Tuesday in Rawalpindi as dengue fever is continuously increasing as total dengue patients recorded till date are 2143 since January 2024.

Ruaqayya Amir 26 passed away at Holly Family Hospital.

The deceased belonged to Dhoke Munshi, was declared by the District Health Authority as died of Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS). Total casualties after the recent death have reached six in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, 147 more patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever during last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

The data released by the District Health Department on Tuesday shows 280 patients are still under treatment in allied hospitals.

The report shows that the highest 74 patients were reported from the Pothohar Town Peri Urban area which is still under strict surveillance by the health authority, 26 from Municipal Corporation and 25 from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas during the last 24 hours.

The health authority, along with its continued surveillance, treatment and punitive actions against dengue SOPs violations, is also running its fogging and spraying activity regularly in target areas.

The health authority medical teams have checked 537 patients for dengue symptoms and conducted dengue tests of 223 patients in different parts of the city through its field medical camps.

The health authority and the civil society are collectively running awareness campaigns in different parts of the city.

Musarrat Tahira Mushtaq, MPA led an awareness walk in UC 84, which ended with distribution of dengue awareness pumphlets among people.