Dengue claims one more life

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Despite reducing the trend in dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, fatalities have reached 8 after one more dengue patient has died. The deceased Wajid Zareen 38, died in a private hospital on 13th October.

According to the details shared by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi here Monday, the patient belonging to District Murree was hospitalized in Islamabad.

The data shows seven dengue fatalities in Rawalpindi district as the latest death was from outside it.

During the last 24 hours, 61 new patients have been reported with dengue fever. So far 3522 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the current year. The report issued by the health authority on Monday shows that 262 patients are under treatment in different allied hospitals.

As many as 4650 FIRs have been registered against the dengue SOPs violations along with other penalties.