Open Menu

Dengue Claims One More Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Dengue claims one more life

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Despite reducing the trend in dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, fatalities have reached 8 after one more dengue patient has died. The deceased Wajid Zareen 38, died in a private hospital on 13th October.

According to the details shared by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi here Monday, the patient belonging to District Murree was hospitalized in Islamabad.

The data shows seven dengue fatalities in Rawalpindi district as the latest death was from outside it.

During the last 24 hours, 61 new patients have been reported with dengue fever. So far 3522 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the current year. The report issued by the health authority on Monday shows that 262 patients are under treatment in different allied hospitals.

As many as 4650 FIRs have been registered against the dengue SOPs violations along with other penalties.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Murree Died Rawalpindi October From

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

2 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

3 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

4 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan