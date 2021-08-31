Dengue Committee meets to discuss the situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here Tuesday.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital Dr Muhammad Younis Warraich, District Coordinator for Dengue Dr Khalid Chandar, DHO Dr Khalid Arain, Deputy District Health Officers and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that effective methodology should be applied for the prevention of dengue. During the meeting, District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chand said that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams would be activated in the district. He said that there are 1494 hotspots in the district. From August 23 to August 29, the hotspots have 100 per cent coverage.