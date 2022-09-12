UrduPoint.com

Dengue Control Campaign Starts In Metropolis

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the district administration on Monday launched a vigorous dengue control campaign throughout the district.

Under the campaign, the administrative officers, towns concerned, PDAs and health department officials would create awareness among the masses about preventive and precautionary measures especially in affected areas.

The DC appealed to the public to keep the water tanks in their homes covered and not to keep water open in any place or vessel and also take full precautions so as to eradicate the disease.

He said that dengue virus cannot be controlled without public support, adding that allresources would be used to control the dengue virus.

