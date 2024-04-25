Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang

In a crucial assembly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, the Dengue Fever Control Committee convened on Thursday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024)

The meeting delved into the fertilization patterns of dengue mosquitoes and evaluated the performance of anti-dengue teams.

During the meeting, officers from relevant departments provided insightful briefings.

The Deputy Commissioner left no room for complacency, emphasizing strict monitoring of dengue mosquito breeding sites and thorough inspections of anti-dengue squads and especially to enhance cleanliness across all schools.

