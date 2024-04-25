Dengue Control Committee Gathers In Jhang
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM
In a crucial assembly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, the Dengue Fever Control Committee convened on Thursday
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In a crucial assembly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, the Dengue Fever Control Committee convened on Thursday.
The meeting delved into the fertilization patterns of dengue mosquitoes and evaluated the performance of anti-dengue teams.
During the meeting, officers from relevant departments provided insightful briefings.
The Deputy Commissioner left no room for complacency, emphasizing strict monitoring of dengue mosquito breeding sites and thorough inspections of anti-dengue squads and especially to enhance cleanliness across all schools.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh
Putin says plans to visit China in May
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 30
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lis ..
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutio ..
Experts demand stakeholder intervention to boost tax-net, revitalize taxation re ..
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi7 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh7 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 307 minutes ago
-
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lists: Atta Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions7 minutes ago
-
Experts demand stakeholder intervention to boost tax-net, revitalize taxation regime6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects of Building Departm ..35 minutes ago
-
7 ordinances laid in Senate35 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured35 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader35 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar35 minutes ago
-
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers35 minutes ago