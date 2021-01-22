Dengue control drive from March 15: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Friday said the dengue control campaign would be started from March 15 across the district.

Presiding over a meeting held to review preparations for dengue prevention, he directed all line departments to complete their preparations for the drive before March 1.

District Health Officer (DHO) Muhammad Faisal Khanzada briefed the meeting about preventive measures and preparations for dengue control drive.

The deputy commissioner directed TMA, Local Government, WASA, Cantonment board, education Department and other departments to complete the action plan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, DHO Dr. Faisal Khanzada, TMA, Local Government, WASA, Elementary and Secondary Education and other officials of Health Department attended the meeting.