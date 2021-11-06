Dengue control in full-swing in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Dengue eradication campaign was in full-swing in the provincial capital and the joint teams of the Health Department, town municipal administration (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) under the supervision of district administration are conducting spray in various localities.

A seven-day anti-dengue drive has been launched on the special directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz in the district, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The district administration is highly active and making all-out efforts for dengue eradication.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar 303 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Community Health Workers (CHWs) have been deployed in 12 hotspots including Kotla Mohsin Khan, Safaid Dheri, Achni, Sango, Sheikhan, Phandu, Pishtakhara, Tehkal-1, Tehkal-2, Bazid Khel and Deha Bahadar.

Furthermore, entomologists and other staff are also accompanying 80 special anti-dengue teams and conducting both in-door and out-door sprays in each and every house.

The entomologists of the dengue eradicating teams are collecting samples of the water and getting information about dengue larva and then taking further action.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers of district administration to take emergency based all necessary measures for prevention of dengue virus and eradication of dengue mosquito.

He has also appealed to the general public for covering of the water tanks of their houses and leaving no standing water anywhere and in utensils to remain cautious. He said that the dengue virus could not be controlled without the cooperation of the people.

Deputy Commissioner vowed to utilize all available resources to control the dengue virus and will not rest till the district is cleared of the dengue mosquito.