UrduPoint.com

Dengue Control In Full-swing In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Dengue control in full-swing in city

Dengue eradication campaign was in full-swing in the provincial capital and the joint teams of the Health Department, town municipal administration (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) under the supervision of district administration are conducting spray in various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Dengue eradication campaign was in full-swing in the provincial capital and the joint teams of the Health Department, town municipal administration (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) under the supervision of district administration are conducting spray in various localities.

A seven-day anti-dengue drive has been launched on the special directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz in the district, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The district administration is highly active and making all-out efforts for dengue eradication.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar 303 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Community Health Workers (CHWs) have been deployed in 12 hotspots including Kotla Mohsin Khan, Safaid Dheri, Achni, Sango, Sheikhan, Phandu, Pishtakhara, Tehkal-1, Tehkal-2, Bazid Khel and Deha Bahadar.

Furthermore, entomologists and other staff are also accompanying 80 special anti-dengue teams and conducting both in-door and out-door sprays in each and every house.

The entomologists of the dengue eradicating teams are collecting samples of the water and getting information about dengue larva and then taking further action.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers of district administration to take emergency based all necessary measures for prevention of dengue virus and eradication of dengue mosquito.

He has also appealed to the general public for covering of the water tanks of their houses and leaving no standing water anywhere and in utensils to remain cautious. He said that the dengue virus could not be controlled without the cooperation of the people.

Deputy Commissioner vowed to utilize all available resources to control the dengue virus and will not rest till the district is cleared of the dengue mosquito.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water Mohsin Khan All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat West Indies by ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

13 minutes ago
 Sindh kick-boxing elections on Nov 9

Sindh kick-boxing elections on Nov 9

56 seconds ago
 Speaker AJK pays tribute to martyrs of Jammu

Speaker AJK pays tribute to martyrs of Jammu

58 seconds ago
 Karachi Int'l veterans wins 2nd semi-final by 3-1 ..

Karachi Int'l veterans wins 2nd semi-final by 3-1 goals

59 seconds ago
 Shafqat Mahmood briefed on dengue, uplift schemes, ..

Shafqat Mahmood briefed on dengue, uplift schemes, cleanliness situation in Laho ..

4 minutes ago
 Iran to Consider Experience of Past Nuclear Deal T ..

Iran to Consider Experience of Past Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna - Foreign Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.