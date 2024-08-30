Dengue Control Measures Accelerated
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In response to recent rains, dengue control operations in Lahore have been significantly ramped up and over the past 24 hours, health teams have discovered dengue larvae at 1,939 locations throughout the city.
To combat the spread of dengue, notices have been issued to 1,859 individuals for violating dengue SOPs, and 80 cases have been registered. During inspections, a total of 37,982 indoor and 15,848 outdoor spots were checked.
Following directives from DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners have conducted surprise field visits. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir reviewed dengue surveillance in Bahria Orchard, where larvae were found in one residence and promptly eliminated.
Dengue spraying was also carried out on-site.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza has emphasized that administrative officials continue to oversee dengue surveillance operations. He stressed that dengue teams are ensuring thorough inspections of rooftops, courtyards, and air coolers. Efforts are also focused on the elimination of both indoor and outdoor dengue larvae.
Residents were urged to support the district administration’s efforts in eradicating dengue larvae and to adhere to precautionary measures. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza highlighted that resources are being utilized effectively in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to eliminate dengue larvae.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons2 hours ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital2 hours ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..2 hours ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother2 hours ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..3 hours ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues2 hours ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery2 hours ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 hours ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry2 hours ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed2 hours ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago