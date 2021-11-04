Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI principal

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Thursday said the dengue disease could be controlled only with joint efforts of the public health experts and people, and it was a responsibility of every citizen to play its role in this regard

He expressed these views while addressing the participants in a clinical workshop, held at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Unit-1 to ensure treatment of dengue patients in which a large number of young doctors/ nurses participated.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Tahiq Siddique, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Dr Ehsan-ul-Haq, Dr M. Maqsood and the dengue experts team briefed the participants on the symptoms, complications, diagnosis, precautionary measures and various aspects of its treatment.

Medical experts said the treatment and care of dengue patients in teaching hospitals was a highly technical issue as people with dengue fever were different from other patients and the diagnosis of the disease, nature of symptoms and the use of medicines were very need special attention.