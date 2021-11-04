UrduPoint.com

Dengue Control Possible With Joint Efforts: PGMI Principal

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI principal

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Thursday said the dengue disease could be controlled only with joint efforts of the public health experts and people, and it was a responsibility of every citizen to play its role in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Thursday said the dengue disease could be controlled only with joint efforts of the public health experts and people, and it was a responsibility of every citizen to play its role in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants in a clinical workshop, held at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Unit-1 to ensure treatment of dengue patients in which a large number of young doctors/ nurses participated.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Tahiq Siddique, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Dr Ehsan-ul-Haq, Dr M. Maqsood and the dengue experts team briefed the participants on the symptoms, complications, diagnosis, precautionary measures and various aspects of its treatment.

Medical experts said the treatment and care of dengue patients in teaching hospitals was a highly technical issue as people with dengue fever were different from other patients and the diagnosis of the disease, nature of symptoms and the use of medicines were very need special attention.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Young From

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

3 minutes ago
 Study finds more than 28 million extra years of li ..

Study finds more than 28 million extra years of life lost in 31 countries in 202 ..

38 seconds ago
 US trade deficit surged in September amid buying s ..

US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

40 seconds ago
 Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

4 minutes ago
 President plants sapling during his visit to the C ..

President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

4 minutes ago
 83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.