UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Control Room Sets Up At DC Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Dengue control room sets up at DC office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A dengue control room was setup at DC office here Friday after beginning of monsoon season, official informed.

District administration expedited drive against dengue larva spread across the city. DC Amir Khatak wrote a letter to high ups of provincial government to impose section 144 on use of air cooler either in homes or offices.

Open tyre stores and water tanks placed any part of the city were also recommended for ban everywhere in the metropolitan city.

Departments concerned would launch campaign to aware citizens about precautionary measures to avoid the hazard at their surroundings.

All public and private hospitals were directed to report suspected dengue patient with local health department forthwith. Strict plenty was recommended for the officials concerned who would commit negligence on treating dengue patient, it was said.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Government

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

25 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

42 minutes ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

42 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

55 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.