Dengue control room sets up at DC office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A dengue control room was setup at DC office here Friday after beginning of monsoon season, official informed.

District administration expedited drive against dengue larva spread across the city. DC Amir Khatak wrote a letter to high ups of provincial government to impose section 144 on use of air cooler either in homes or offices.

Open tyre stores and water tanks placed any part of the city were also recommended for ban everywhere in the metropolitan city.

Departments concerned would launch campaign to aware citizens about precautionary measures to avoid the hazard at their surroundings.

All public and private hospitals were directed to report suspected dengue patient with local health department forthwith. Strict plenty was recommended for the officials concerned who would commit negligence on treating dengue patient, it was said.