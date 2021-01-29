Dengue controlled at a large extent: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday said that dengue problem had been controlled at a large extent due to hard work of anti-dengue squad.

They should also fulfill their professional responsibilities with the same commitment and spirit in future so that this menace could be eradicated once for all, he added.

He was addressing the participants of ongoing session of anti-dengue training workshop where District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other Health officials were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that role of anti-dengue staff in dealing with dengue outbreak was effective and they performed their duty honestly.

Therefore, they were the heroes of this task, he added.

He said that dengue eradication was a priority which required full knowledge of surveillance, feedback, preventive measures and treatment of patients. Therefore, timely training programs in this regard were much needed, he added.

He asked the Health and other departments to arrange training sessions and identify problems if any, so that the same could be resolved.