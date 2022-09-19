UrduPoint.com

Dengue Counters Set Up In Lahore General Hospital

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

On the directions of the Punjab government, the administration of Lahore General Hospital set up dengue counters at emergency/outdoor departments for timely free of cost diagnosis, treatment and guidance of patients suffering from this virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, the administration of Lahore General Hospital set up dengue counters at emergency/outdoor departments for timely free of cost diagnosis, treatment and guidance of patients suffering from this virus.

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff will be available to treat such patients in the Emergency and OPD.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said this while reviewing the anti-dengue activities, public awareness and the arrangements made to provide the best medical facilities to the patients at LGH, here on Monday.

On this occasion, MS LGH Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam told the principal that 56 beds had already been reserved for dengue fever patients while this number would be increased to 200 in view of any need, adding that doctors and nurses had been assigned duties and were not allowed to go on leave without approval.

Principal PGMI highlighted that strict monitoring should be done to eradicate dengue mosquito breeding in hospital building and the teams formed for this purpose should ensure careful inspection of roofs, lawns and pots of buildings so that there was no water accumulated at any place which could cause breeding of dengue mosquito.

Similarly the practice of spraying on a daily basis to prevent dengue virus in LGH should also remain continue which would protect patients, families and health professionals, he added.

Prof. Al-Fareed told MS, nursing administration and AMSs that departmental action should be taken without delay against those who were absent from their duties without prior notice as there could be no compromise on discipline, attendance and patient care.

He asked the nursing officers to ensure that their subordinate staff was keeping the medical charts of the patients updated so that the doctors could be aware of their treatment continuously.

He said that due to the unusual rains and flood situation in the country, an increase in dengue disease was being seen in most areas of Pakistan, and especially in flood-affected cities, dengue patients were being reported in large numbers, so people associated with medical field had to fulfill their responsibilities in time perfectly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Flood Water From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Ir ..

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Iran President for Questioning H ..

2 minutes ago
 Training titled "Startup and Digital Skills Traini ..

Training titled "Startup and Digital Skills Training for Youth" held

2 minutes ago
 Governor asks Punjab govt to amend PCSW Amendment ..

Governor asks Punjab govt to amend PCSW Amendment Bill 2020

2 minutes ago
 UTRWS demands withdrawal of decision for closure o ..

UTRWS demands withdrawal of decision for closure of businesses in University Tow ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available ..

Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available in Late September - Developer

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Establish Military Administrations in 1 ..

Ukraine to Establish Military Administrations in 15 Settlements in Kherson Regio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.