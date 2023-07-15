Open Menu

Dengue Day Observed To Create Awareness Among People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration observed Dengue Day here on Saturday to sensitise people and creating awareness among them through various activities including a walk.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar led the walk, while City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Asfandyar, CEO District education Authority Kashif Zia, In-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and others were also present.

The participants, holding banners and placards inscribed with various anti-dengue slogans, marched on the city roads to highlight preventive measures against dengue epidemic.

The deputy commissioner told the walk participants that the anti-dengue campaign would continue with more determination and passion to eliminate the menace from Faisalabad district. He said dengue was a serious issue and citizens should act upon preventive measures to save our generations after generations from the virus.

He said all possible efforts were being made for eradication of dengue at the government level. He said the district administration had taken numerous steps on war-footing to wipe out dengue, due to which encouraging results were achieved.

He informed the rally that 10,000 larva-breeding sites were detected in Faisalabad last year, which were later on washed chemically to minimise the threats of dengue. He announced that the war against dengue would continue till its complete eradication. During the monsoon season, the danger of dengue increases manifolds. Therefore, a sense of prevention was utmost necessary, he added.

Earlier, a dengue awareness seminar was also organised in the hall of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad where the speakers including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar emphasised the participants to play their role for sensitising people about implementation of anti-dengue measures.

