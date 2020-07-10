Dengue Day observes in Sukkur

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMC) Sukkur observed Dengue Day on Friday

The communication team of the IGHDS gave awareness to the public and distributed anti-dengue leaflets.

They also announced on loudspeaker some precautionary measures, how to stop dengue mosquito breeding and spread of dengue fever, also appealed to the public to cooperate with SMC to fight against this fatal disease.